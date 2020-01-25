Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $47.07.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?