Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $52.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

OTEX stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Open Text has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

