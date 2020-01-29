Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Given “Sell” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their sell rating on shares of Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

OTEX stock opened at C$62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$45.97 and a 1 year high of C$62.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,041,251.49. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

