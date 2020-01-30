Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.92

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.92 and last traded at C$61.91, with a volume of 194015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.31.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.42.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,041,251.49.

Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

