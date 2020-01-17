Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.72

Shares of Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.72 and last traded at C$60.69, with a volume of 217808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,041,251.49. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

