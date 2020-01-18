Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OPRA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Opera stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 2,341,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,732. Opera has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $50,842,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

