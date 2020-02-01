OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,370,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,195,595 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.42.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts anticipate that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?