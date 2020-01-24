OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Down 5.1%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 6,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 978,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OPGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

