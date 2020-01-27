Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) & US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Survey

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.41%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 227.27%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 24.16% -7.39% -5.01% US Gold N/A -89.18% -85.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and US Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $13.98 million 3.73 -$21.19 million ($7.10) -1.80 US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -1.88

US Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats US Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.