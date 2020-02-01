Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

