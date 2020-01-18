Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 76,560,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,380,250. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

