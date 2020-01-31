Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 76,560,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,047.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,647,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,229 over the last ninety days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?