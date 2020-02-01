Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 2,943,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,917,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,047.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,747,262 shares of company stock worth $2,614,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $4,789,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

