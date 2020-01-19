Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Financial Comparison

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 47.47% 10.41% 3.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oportun Financial and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and America First Multifamily Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $81.36 million 5.69 $41.14 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 77 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,650 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.