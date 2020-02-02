Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

