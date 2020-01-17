Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

NYSE:ICE opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

