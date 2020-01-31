Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80).

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $86.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve