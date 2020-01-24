Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.88 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $313.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

