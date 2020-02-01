Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.70 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average of $211.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

