Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Amedisys stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

