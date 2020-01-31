Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

