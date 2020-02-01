Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index