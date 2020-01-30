Oppenheimer Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

