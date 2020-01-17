Oppenheimer Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $124.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 5,834,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds