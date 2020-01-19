Oppenheimer Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $200.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,804 shares of company stock valued at $31,152,600 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?