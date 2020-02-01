Oppenheimer Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $684.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $612.00 to $684.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

