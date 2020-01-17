Oppenheimer Comments on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 16.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 549.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

