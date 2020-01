Oppenheimer Comments on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 16.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 549.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

