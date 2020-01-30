Oppenheimer Comments on Humana Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

HUM opened at $351.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.98. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

