Oppenheimer Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

