Oppenheimer Comments on Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KDMN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kadmon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $593.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kadmon by 47.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)