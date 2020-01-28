Oppenheimer Comments on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

