Oppenheimer Comments on Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?