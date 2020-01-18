Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of APO opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

