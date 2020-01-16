Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading Down 0.3%

Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $34.88, approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.99% of Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

