Oppenheimer Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.18. 1,913,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?