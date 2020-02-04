Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KKR. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

NYSE KKR opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

