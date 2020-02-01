Oppenheimer Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $265.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.01.

Facebook stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Facebook by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

