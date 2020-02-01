Oppenheimer Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.83.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.17. 460,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,700. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares in the company, valued at $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,933 shares of company stock worth $44,502,213 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

