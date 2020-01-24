Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 8,031,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices