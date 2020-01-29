Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XYL. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE XYL opened at $81.27 on Monday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 678,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

