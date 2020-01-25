Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?