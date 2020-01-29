Oppenheimer Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.30.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.79 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

