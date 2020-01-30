Oppenheimer Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYF. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 822,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 409,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

