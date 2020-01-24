Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.67. Opsens shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 6,513 shares changing hands.

Opsens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

