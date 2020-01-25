Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Optical Cable stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.74. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Optical Cable news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks