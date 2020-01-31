OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OPRX opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

