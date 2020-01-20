OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OPRX opened at $10.91 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 128.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

