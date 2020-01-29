OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.36. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

