OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.81. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

