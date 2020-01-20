OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Critical Review

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -29.49% -29.08% -1.35% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.69% 1.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $4.38 million 1.26 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 8.91 $71.56 million $2.98 22.78

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.56%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.